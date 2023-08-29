MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Division of Police’s Major Crimes Division is again asking for

community assistance in a murder investigation stemming from a Sunday morning shooting.

Police stated that in the course of the recent homicide investigation at 137 Blymyer Ave,

detectives are looking for the potential getaway vehicle.

It is a 2012 Black Dodge Journey with a “ZACS” sticker on the rear door and possibly

a “ZACS” license plate. The picture at the top of this story is the actual vehicle taken days before the homicide.

The vehicle should now have significant rear-end damage consistent with that of backing into a utility pole. The vehicle also has an Ohio Temporary plate Q864535.

Anyone who has seen this vehicle is asked to please contact your local agency or Det. Ronee Swisher 419-755-9432.

Bail was set at $1 million on Tuesday morning for two men charged with the Sunday murder of Jahajee Cobb, 25.

A Mansfield Municipal Court magistrate ordered the cash bail for Avanta Adams, 22, and Michael Coffee Jr., 30, during their arraignment.

Coffee turned himself into police Monday afternoon and Adams was arrested at his workplace on Monday afternoon, according to Jason Bammann, the city’s assistant police chief.