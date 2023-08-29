MANSFIELD — Bail was set at $1 million on Tuesday morning for two men charged with the Sunday murder of Jahajee Cobb, 25.

A Mansfield Municipal Court magistrate ordered the cash bail for Avanta Adams, 22, and Michael Coffee Jr., 30, during their arraignment.

Coffee turned himself into police Monday afternoon and Adams was arrested at his workplace on Monday afternoon, according to Jason Bammann, the city’s assistant police chief.

The two men remain in the Richland County Jail. It will take the full $1 million bail to be released since no 10 percent option was allowed.

A preliminary hearing for both men was scheduled for Sept. 7 at 12:30 p.m.

Local defense attorney Josh Brown was appointed to represent Coffee. Attorney Benjamin Zushin was appointed to represent Adams, who was also charged with having a weapon under disability.

Both men have prior felony convictions, according to Richland County Common Pleas Court records.

Adams was convicted of assault, a fourth-degree felony, in 2020. He was sentenced to two years probation. Court records show Adams allegedly violated terms of his probation, which was extended for three additional years.

Coffee was convicted of cocaine possession in 2018, a fifth-degree felony. He was sentenced to three years of probation, which he also allegedly violated, according to court records.

Cobb was shot to death Sunday around 2:30 a.m. behind his residence at 137 Blymyer Ave., according to Bob Ball, the chief investigator for the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Mansfield police responded Sunday morning to 911 calls and also reports through the city’s ShotSpotter system, according to Bammann.

The shootings allegedly occurred during the after-hours celebration following a baby shower, according to police.

Three other residents suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds and made their way to the hospital, police Chief Keith Porch said.