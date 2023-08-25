Defense dominated as North pitched a 35-0 shutout of Norwalk in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

North jumped in front of Norwalk 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Rangers and the Truckers were both scoreless.

North jumped to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rangers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Truckers 7-0 in the last stanza.

