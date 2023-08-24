LUCAS – Village residents are experiencing a partial to complete loss of electrical power Thursday, according to Mayor Todd Hall.

Hall said the outage was reported to FirstEnergy around noon by village administrator Tim Stallard.

“Some residents are completely without power,” Hall said. “Others still have partial power.”

A FirstEnergy crew has been dispatched to Mansfield Lucas Road, according to the FirstEnergy outage map. Screenshot from FirstEnergy website.

The village is a part of the American Municipal Power (AMP) electrical cooperative and receives its electrical feed from FirstEnergy, Hall said.

“We receive our energy from FirstEnergy, so if there’s a problem with their feed it can take us out, other times it doesn’t,” he said.

FirstEnergy is reporting an extensive outage, with power estimated to be restored at 6 p.m.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation.

“Officials from FirstEnergy did not disclose any cause,” Hall said. “They just gave us an estimated restoral time.”

According to the FirstEnergy website, a crew has been dispatched to Mansfield Lucas Road and is currently working to restore power.

Richland County was impacted by severe thunderstorms and flash flooding Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It’s not known if the outage is weather related.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday night, primarily before 11 p.m.

Some storms will be capable of producing heavy rain.

There is a 60 percent chance of precipitation, with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible, according to the National Weather Service.

For more information and updates regarding the on-going power outage, Hall said to visit the Village of Lucas Facebook page or the FirstEnergy website outage map.