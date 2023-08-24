MANSFIELD — A flood warning is in effect for Richland and Ashland counties until noon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service office in Cleveland.

The warning was issued Thursday at 4:36 a.m. after two to four inches of rain had fallen across north central Ohio.

National Weather Service radar image Thursday at 6:38 a.m.

The NWS said flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable.

On Thursday at 7:21 a.m., the Ohio Department of Transportation announced multiple routes in Ashland County were closed due to flooding.

— U.S.250, between CR 175 and Twp Rd.63 (Rowsburg to Wayne County Line)

— U.S.250, between U.S. 224 and Twp Rd 388

— SR 302, between Wayne Co. line and CR 175

— SR 58, between CR 620 and CR 700

As predicted, it was a busy weather night on Wednesday with severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flood warnings popping up through the overnight hours.

The NWS said at 4:36 a.m. that Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms and that flooding was ongoing in the warning area.

Localized flooding was possible in an area that included Mansfield, Millersburg, Shelby, Ontario, Lexington, Crestline, Loudonville, Bellville, Plymouth, Shreve, Hayesville, Holmesville, Nashville, Butler, Perrysville, Lucas, Mifflin, Olivesburg, Mohicanville and Shenandoah.

Weather officials urged motorists not to drive through water across a roadway.

“Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious,” the NWS said.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue Thursday, mainly before 10 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. It will be hot and humid with a high near 87. Heat index values will reach as high as 97. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday night, mainly before 11pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

The chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible, according to the NWS.