RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting and is subject to change.

U.S. Route 30 minor rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from the 5th Ave interchange ramps to just past the Ashland County Line, will have lane closures for pavement repairs. One lane of traffic with a minimum lane width of 12’ will be maintained in each direction at all times.

NEW IMPACTS

The eastbound rest area will close Tuesday, August 22, 2023, for a short-term closure and is estimated to reopen the same day.

CONTINUING IMPACTS

Short term daily closures will begin next week at the following locations: U.S. 30 east to I-71 south ramp U.S. 30 west to Reed Road entrance and exit ramps U.S. 30 westbound rest area U.S. 30 west to Laver Road entrance and exit ramps U.S. 30 west to U.S. 42 north ramp

Short term nightly closures will begin next week at the following locations: U.S. 30 west to U.S. 42 south ramp U.S. 42 entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west U.S. 30 east to U.S. 42 south ramp



Estimated completion of entire project: October 2023

U.S. Route 30 resurfacing – U.S. 30, from the Crawford County line to just west of Old Lincoln Way/W 4th Street, will have lane closures for a resurfacing project. Traffic will be maintained in a minimum lane width of 12’ at all times using barrels.

NEW IMPACTS

Crews will be performing sidewalk and curb ramp work at the rest areas near I-71 beginning next week.

Estimated completion: September 2023

Click here for additional information about ongoing projects in the county.

In addition, the following road closures were announced by Richland County Engineer Adam Gove:

Cook Road West, between Pin Oak Trail and Royal Oak Drive Washington Township, will be closed to thru traffic beginning on Monday, August 21 and will remain closed for 4 (four) days. The exact closure will be between Pin Oak and the entrance to Bridgewater Estates. The closure will allow for a culvert replacement.

Tucker Road, between Hastings-Newville Road and Pleasant Valley Road in Monroe Township, is CLOSED, due to the condition of a bridge. The bridge is scheduled for replacement beginning on 9/5/23 and is expected to open by 12/5/23.