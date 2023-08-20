RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting and is subject to change.
U.S. Route 30 minor rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from the 5th Ave interchange ramps to just past the Ashland County Line, will have lane closures for pavement repairs. One lane of traffic with a minimum lane width of 12’ will be maintained in each direction at all times.
NEW IMPACTS
- The eastbound rest area will close Tuesday, August 22, 2023, for a short-term closure and is estimated to reopen the same day.
CONTINUING IMPACTS
- Short term daily closures will begin next week at the following locations:
- U.S. 30 east to I-71 south ramp
- U.S. 30 west to Reed Road entrance and exit ramps
- U.S. 30 westbound rest area
- U.S. 30 west to Laver Road entrance and exit ramps
- U.S. 30 west to U.S. 42 north ramp
- Short term nightly closures will begin next week at the following locations:
- U.S. 30 west to U.S. 42 south ramp
- U.S. 42 entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west
- U.S. 30 east to U.S. 42 south ramp
Estimated completion of entire project: October 2023
U.S. Route 30 resurfacing – U.S. 30, from the Crawford County line to just west of Old Lincoln Way/W 4th Street, will have lane closures for a resurfacing project. Traffic will be maintained in a minimum lane width of 12’ at all times using barrels.
NEW IMPACTS
- Crews will be performing sidewalk and curb ramp work at the rest areas near I-71 beginning next week.
Estimated completion: September 2023
Click here for additional information about ongoing projects in the county.
In addition, the following road closures were announced by Richland County Engineer Adam Gove:
Cook Road West, between Pin Oak Trail and Royal Oak Drive Washington Township, will be closed to thru traffic beginning on Monday, August 21 and will remain closed for 4 (four) days. The exact closure will be between Pin Oak and the entrance to Bridgewater Estates. The closure will allow for a culvert replacement.
Tucker Road, between Hastings-Newville Road and Pleasant Valley Road in Monroe Township, is CLOSED, due to the condition of a bridge. The bridge is scheduled for replacement beginning on 9/5/23 and is expected to open by 12/5/23.