Bo Lacey Construction, a renowned residential construction and remodeling company, has been making waves in the industry for its commitment to providing top-notch customer service and high quality work.

The company is a leading residential construction and remodeling business with four locations. With a focus on customer success and delivering five-star results, Bo Lacey is on a mission to elevate the standards of contracting in the residential sector. Their team of professionals works diligently to ensure a smooth and satisfactory experience for every homeowner they serve.

Sales Director Rob Klenk at Bo Lacey Construction is responsible for developing sales processes and products. Although only having been with the business for six years, Klenk brought a lot of experience with him that have helped both him and the company thrive.

“I knew I wanted to expand my career before I started here. I was actually considering starting my own company when I approached the owner of Bo Lacey for some business advice. He offered me a job, and it turned out to be a great fit for me,” Klenk said.

Klenk has worked at Bo Lacey Construction for six years, expanding his career in sales.

One of Bo Lacey’s recent success stories involved a project for an Ashland client, Jill Logan. The company had previously remodeled a bathroom for Logan in 2016 and she was so pleased with the job she reached back out in 2022 for flooring needs.

“The project went smoothly, and we were able to update the main floor of her house with new flooring and trim,” Klenk said.

Logan was extremely satisfied with both jobs, stating the employees were always on time, very thoughtful and communication was wonderful.

One of the main points Logan was impressed with was how much she was included in the whole process.

“I wasn’t very familiar with any of the products but I was highly involved in picking the materials and they took the time to explain anything I was unfamiliar with,” she said.

Logan’s new and improved bathroom.

Bo Lacey’s main goal is to raise the level of contracting in the residential construction and remodeling sector. With a focus on providing a great experience and ensuring customers receive the product they expect, the company is a working hard to help their dreams come true.

Customers can expect a Bo Lacey employee to answer the phone the first time they call. As this is not a common practice in the construction world, the company strives to connect with clients as quickly as possible. Bo Lacey’s project consultants then visit the site, put together estimates and present various options to the clients. Once the project commences, project managers ensure everything runs smoothly, and the installation is done to manufacturer specifications.

Klenk expressed that Bo Lacey’s dedication to customer satisfaction goes beyond project completion.

“After finishing the project, we conduct a perfection inspection, walking through the project with the homeowner to ensure they are completely satisfied. We provide a forever workmanship warranty, giving them peace of mind,” he said.

Bo Lacey Construction continues to make a positive impact in the industry, setting an example of excellence and customer-centric service.

To learn more about Bo Lacey Construction or to inquire about a service, visit their website or call 800-266-9916.