LEXINGTON — The home of the former Home Savings Bank in Lexington has transformed into yet another business venture for siblings Stephen Webster, Shellie Wong and Stacie Elkhoury.

The business partners bought the building in July 2021, first as overflow parking for Nickel & Bean across the street.

“We started just having eight parking spots because we thought, ‘this is Lexington, we’re a small village, so how many do you need?’ ” Elkhoury said. “But we found out the hard way and the good way that more people want to come here.”

Buying the property across the street helped alleviate the coffee shop’s parking limitations for guests and staff. It didn’t take long for the owners to discuss the building’s possibilities.

“I’m kind of a creative addict, so once we had this building that we never planned on buying, we started thinking what we could do with this space,” Elkhoury said.

“Luckily, owning a coffee shop, you start to get a pulse on the community and what they want. People would come to all of us all the time to just be a sounding board.”

The Teller Building is located at 40 E. Main St. in Lexington

The family wanted to diversify the former bank’s space to ensure its sustainability and fulfill multiple community needs. The Teller Building contains two office spaces for independent professionals, as well as a shared lobby.

Multiple industries are represented in the building between the professional business suites, a micro-hotel and The Note — a food and beverage concept with a reservation-only cocktail bar, drive-thru and a weather-permitting patio and lawn.

The micro-hotel suites include a queen bedroom in the former night depository box called the “Night Drop.” The second suite, consisting of a king room plus two lofted double beds, is called the “Night Vault,” and has access to a kitchenette in the original bank vault and a dining room.

Part of the kitchenette in the Night Vault suite uses the original bank vault of the former Home Savings Bank to store different utensils.

The former bank’s drive-thru will serve as the carryout window for food and drinks from The Note. Elkhoury said the team is still working on the menu of “approachable American classics that are elevated with a culinary twist.”

While The Note’s hours aren’t set yet, she said the team plans to start slowly with three days a week of offering lunch and dinners. The Note has three tables and a “speakeasy” atmosphere with a reservation-only entry code and a sliding kitchen window to place orders.

“I think people are craving unique places like this where you can have a nice evening without meeting in a bustling restaurant or bar,” Elkhoury said. “And we’re hoping that we can create that atmosphere whether it be for a date night, family night or meeting with colleagues.”

The Note will have reservations available for tables of two, three and four. The owners are in the process of finalizing food and liquor licenses with hopes to open this fall.

The bar also has an outdoor patio and lawn available for customers to overlook Lexington’s Main Street when the weather permits.

The Night Vault and Night Drop hotel suites are open for bookings through VRBO or Airbnb. Elkhoury said they plan to offer direct booking through The Teller Building’s website, thetellerbuilding.com, once it launches.

Keep up with The Teller Building and The Note’s progress on their Instagram pages @tellerbuilding and @thenoteohio. The property is located at 40 E. Main St.