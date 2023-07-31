LEXINGTON — Rachel Pugh said she wants each of her clients to experience “a reflection of their dreams” when they hire her as an event planner.

“Whether it’s a wedding, birthday party, fundraiser or a bachelor party, my job is to make sure that it’s the best it can be,” she said.

Driven by her passion for organizing and planning memorable parties, the founder of Hello Events has been lending her expertise to friends and family for years.

In September, she established her own LLC and is set to unveil Hello Events to new and existing clients out of her new office in The Teller Building.

“I’ve been doing events for probably 20 years and people would ask me to help them organize fundraisers and things like that,” Pugh said.

She would occasionally meet clients in Nickel & Bean and learned the owners had office suites available across the street from the coffee shop. Hello Events moved into The Teller Building in July and is planning for a September grand opening, although it’s open for business now.

“I think it will be a great relationship, because the owners are all about people and community, and they’re very humble,” Pugh said. “It’s nice to work with people who care about their hometown and want to see it grow.”

Stacie Elkhoury, one of the owners of Nickel & Bean and The Teller Building, said she and her siblings saw a need for office space on Lexington’s Main Street.

“Starting a small business needs a huge amount of investment, so if we can provide the lobby and the bathrooms for these entrepreneurs and their customers, all they need to do is outfit their offices,” Elkhoury said.

“This visibility right on Main Street is great for the whole village. We’re so glad that we can help these professionals work in Lexington.”

Pugh said she ensures her clients are satisfied from their first free consultation with her. During these initial meetings, she takes the time to understand her clients’ visions for their events and the specific arrangements that need to be organized.

“I’ll go over everything they’re looking for — what type of event it is, if we’re doing food or not, how many guests — all the details,” she said. “Then, I get all that together and have this program where the client and I can each make changes to keep each other updated.”

Pugh said she loves organizing weddings, but also has experience in birthday parties, corporate events and carnivals.

“Whatever the occasion may be, my versatility and skills in event planning allow me to create exceptional experiences that leave a lasting impression on all attendees,” she said.

Hello Events LLC partners with caterers, florists and event rentals for seamless event-planning. Credit: ShopBuilder Marketing

Pugh also has established relationships with caterers, photographers and DJs for a variety of events.

“I’m very picky about who I work with, because not everyone has the client’s best interest in mind,” she said. “I want to work with and promote people who take pride in their food and in the flowers or whatever their craft is.”

Pugh said detailed wedding planning usually takes about a year, but she has successfully planned a wedding in two weeks.

“I can make sure every detail is meticulously taken care of with more advanced timing, but it all depends on how big the event is and what goes into it,” she said. “I make sure everyone’s on the same page and has schedules for the event so there’s no miscommunication.”

Of everything she’s planned, Pugh said fundraisers hold a special place in her heart. One particularly meaningful fundraiser was for a friend who needed help paying for her triplets’ medical care.

“That resonated deeply with me because it was such a personal cause,” Pugh said. “The opportunity to make a positive impact through my work is what drives me. It’s really meaningful when you can help people in that way.”

Hello Events can travel anywhere in central Ohio to bring its event planning services to a range of celebrations. Pricing is flexible and tailored to meet the specific needs and requirements of each event. Pugh also offers different event packages for a variety of preferences and budgets.

“I’m committed to providing top-notch event planning experiences that leave a lasting impression on clients and guests across the vast landscape of mid-Ohio.” Rachel pugh

More information on Hello Events can be found on its website hello-events.net.

The business can be reached at 419-295-2298, helloevents7@gmail.com, on Facebook or on Instagram @hello_events7.