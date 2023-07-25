GALION — There’s an opening for a princess at Galion Community Theatre. The public is welcome to join the kingdom as it presents “Once Upon A Mattress” starting on July 28.

This hilarious musical will be sure to entertain people of all ages.

“It has been so fun working with our young actors. They truly put their all into their performance, and have made this show a can’t-miss event,” says Rachel Jarvis, director of “Once Upon A Mattress.”

These youth actors will be featured on “Once Upon a Mattress.” (Submitted image)

“This production has actors who have graced the stage many times, actors who are brand new to GCT, and actors who have never been onstage before. Each one of them plays an important part in ensuring that this show is enjoyed by all.”

This show follows the story of a kingdom where no one can get married until the Prince does- but here’s the catch- the Queen doesn’t WANT the Prince to get married, so she puts all of the competitors through an extremely difficult “Princess Test.”

One day, Princess Winnifred comes to town and vies for the hand of Prince Dauntless. Even though she’s not your typical princess, the people of the kingdom rally behind her while she undergoes a test for sensitivity- will a tiny pea under twenty downy mattresses disturb her slumber?

“I play the Minstrel in this show, and it has been really rewarding playing a role that is different from any that I’ve played before,” says Ruth Ebner. “Working with my fellow castmates on this show is so fun, and I can’t wait for everyone to come see it!”

“Once Upon A Mattress” is presented by United Way of North Central Ohio and Eagle Dance Center and supported by Park National Bank with additional assistance from Crossroads Original Designs, Flick Packaging, and Galion Building and Loan Bank.

This show is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically.

NOTE: This theatrical season, Galion Community Theatre has changed its start time for evening performances to 7:30 p.m. Show dates for “Once Upon A Mattress” are July 28, July 29, Aug. 4, and Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased now at www.galiontheatre.org or by leaving a message at 419-468-2662.