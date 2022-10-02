Michael Ayers

Ashland linebacker Michael Ayers forces a fumble as he sacks Northwood quarterback Nate Gomez during the first quarter Saturday at AU's Jack Miller Stadium.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

ASHLAND — Ashland University moved into the Top 10 in last week’s Division II football coaches poll. On Saturday night the Eagles looked the part.

Quarterback Austin Brenner threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns and the defense limited Northwood to 230 total yards in ninth-ranked Ashland’s 56-17 win at Jack Miller Stadium.

