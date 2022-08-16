 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Whippets dominated the NOL in the 1960s

  • Comments
Whippets dominated the NOL in the 1960s

Editor's Note

This is the second in a three-part series on the history of Shelby's W.W. Skiles Field, which will host its final game on Friday against Madison. Part I published on Monday and Part III will publish on Wednesday.

SHELBY — The Whippets owned the Northern Ohio League in the 1960s.

Shelby may have won more NOL titles in the ’50s (six) than it did the following decade (five), but the Whippets’ sheer dominance in the ’60s made them the talk of Richland County.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK