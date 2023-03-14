Needing more diners

These diapers are stored at the First Presbyterian Church in Shelby, but there's frequently a need for more.

SHELBY — When Lydia Dennin had her son, she needed baby supplies.

Lucky for her, in North Carolina, she found an organization that provided free diapers to anyone who needed them.

Dydia Dennin

Lydia Dennin passing out diapers for the No Bottom Wet Behind Diaper Bank
Diapers at the door

These are diapers being lined up near the door where people can drive up and get them for free in Shelby.

