Mansfield artist Allison Pence and DLX owner Dan Lew are leading an art project in downtown Mansfield, sponsored by Gravity Ohio, a non-profit organization that seeks to foster mutual respect and understanding through shared cultural and artistic self-expresson.
MANSFIELD -- Dan Lew helped launch the Gravity Ohio non-profit to help push local art to become more diverse, equitable and inclusive.
One of those efforts is now underway in the alley between his Dan Lew Exchange restaurant and the new AK Hair Reflective salon on the north side of the Central Park square.
"We need more diversity, whether it's fine arts, performing arts, culinary arts or anything in between. So what we thought we would do as one of our first projects is to give local artists the opportunity to paint murals," said Lew, who has owned DLX at 28 N. Main St. for almost five years.
'We wanted artists from all walks of life, especially those who don't necessarily have the opportunity to do it ... kind of spread the word with that, whether they're vetted or not."
Lew turned to local artist Allison Pence to help lead the colorful project, all done with the blessing of local businessman John Fernyak, who owns the buildings.
"We went down and talked to (Fernyak) and he just gave us free rein to do whatever," Lew said. "So that was really nice. It gives him the opportunity, obviously, to clean up the alley, but we want this to be a destination. We want it to mean a lot of things to a lot of people."
Pence, who has now done more than 100 local murals as one of the most visible artists in the city, has helped to gather a collection of seven to nine local artists to participate.
"We're still kind of bringing them in," said Pence, who has themed the alley "stained glass."
"We have got a few (artists) who have never painted on a wall, some people who have, but we're going to fill the entire alleyway," she said.
Lew's plan includes adding tables, chairs and lights, and a performance area at the north end of the alley.
"People coming from out of town can have a little photo op, maybe have an opportunity to sit at a table, have a glass of wine," he said.
"We'd like to build a little stage there at the end for a little group or whatnot. But then also it gives the new salon here the opportunity for their clients to come out and do the same thing," Lew said.
The idea is to provide a space for artists, including performance, who have never been afforded a local venue or opportunity.
"Here at DLX, we have our big Kobacker Room room, our banquet room, and it's a venue that kind of lends itself to being able to pull off those kind of performances for those that feel marginalized," he said.
"I don't like using that word marginalized, but it really kind of sums that up."
Pence and other artists started about a month ago and hope to have the largest pieces completed in a few more weeks. It may be late spring or early summer before the highest portions of the alley are complete as Ohio's winter weather is approaching.
"We've kind of figured out ... kind of letting them choose where to put their pieces," Pence said.
"It doesn't necessarily have to be a big, huge mural. We had somebody come and just do these little white bricks, filling in little empty spots and adding some unique elements.
"It's going to be an ongoing process," Pence said. "Some of this building has been painted, but it's obviously chipping in some places. I wanted to work with the natural brick and not completely paint over every inch of it."
A downtown resident, Pence said she is excited to continue the continued improvement of the city's center. Her angel wings in the Brickyard a few blocks away have become a focal point for photo taking.
She has added a set of butterfly wings in the new alley project, suitable for photography.
"To me, it's all about the improvements that are coming along with the Mansfield revitalization. I am looking forward to it being a destination spot," Pence said.
"With all the school dances and people coming in to take photos, it just brings so many people in and it just takes a few to post it on (social media) online. It helps to bring people in from out of town.
"I actually ran into some straight just complete strangers on the street one day, they were at from out of town from somewhere around Dayton, and they were asking me if I knew where to find the angel wings.
"And I was like, 'Oh, yes I do,' " Pence said with a laugh.
