Art in alley

Mansfield artist Allison Pence and DLX owner Dan Lew are leading an art project in downtown Mansfield, sponsored by Gravity Ohio, a non-profit organization that seeks to foster mutual respect and understanding through shared cultural and artistic self-expresson.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Dan Lew helped launch the Gravity Ohio non-profit to help push local art to become more diverse, equitable and inclusive.

GALLERY: "Stained Glass Alley" comes to life in downtown Mansfield

Photos from a new Gravity Ohio art project in an alley in downtown Mansfield, an effort led by Dan Lew, owner of DLX at 28 N. Main St., and local artist Allison Pence.

Butterfly

Local artist Allison Pence shows off a pair of butterfly wings in the alley between DLX and the new AK Hair Reflective salon in Mansfield's Central Park area. (Facebook photo)

