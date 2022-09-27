MANSFIELD -- The loss of potential grant money prompted Richland County commissioners on Tuesday to hire an interim director of the local Emergency Management Agency.
After a brief executive session, commissioners approved the appointment of Sarah Potes to the position, replacing former director Joe Petrycki, whose resignation became effective Sunday.
Potes, a 38-year-old Bellville resident, was the office's administrative assistant for the last nine months, moving to the EMA from the county clerk of courts office.
"A lot of things I did involved the grants and day-to-day operations with payroll and fiscal matters," said Potes, a 2003 Mansfield Christian High School graduate who earned an associate's degree in business administration from Mount Vernon Nazarene University.
"But I did work with Joe on the (Local Emergency Planning Committee)," Potes said. "I do have a little bit of knowledge, but mainly I am going to be relying on the sources that are available for now."
Commissioner Cliff Mears, who had said last week there were no plans for an interim director, said the county learned grant funds could be lost without such a replacement.
"So in order to avoid any jeopardy or loss of revenue from grants, we had spoken to Dan Green, who is a grant specialist at the Ohio EMA. We discussed it with him and we decided this was the best move.
Potes will be paid $26.10 per hour, commissioners said.
Commissioner Tony Vero said grant funding wasn't the only consideration in the decision.
"If we didn't think Sarah could handle, I mean, it's a reflection of the good job Sarah's done (and) upon Joe's recommendation that she could handle it in the interim. So it wasn't all about money," Vero said.
Potes said Petrycki, who resigned 11 months into the position after 25 years with the Mansfield Police Department, had said he would available for assistance.
"He said he would be available by phone if I needed anything. And I've had a lot of other people reach out to me from other counties and the Ohio EMA if we need anything," Potes said.
She said she would rely on the networks available through other area counties and the state EMA.
"So the biggest challenges are just going to be figuring out the process for everything to do. But there are a lot of resources out there to help us when and if and hopefully nothing will happen. Nothing big," Potes said.
County administrator Andrew Keller said county EMA offices across the state rely heavily on grant funds.
"The terms of our grant agreement requires that we have a full-time director of EMA in order to receive grant funding. Sarah is a natural fit and has graciously offered to take the temporary appointment as EMA director.
"She knows the office, she knows the duties of the office, just a great asset. So it made sense that she steps into that role for the time being, with the intention that we will be filling this position with a permanent successor, hopefully in the next couple of months if all goes well," Keller said.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"