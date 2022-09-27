Sarah Potes

Sarah Potes, the new Richland County EMA interim director, meets with county commissioners on Tuesday morning.

MANSFIELD -- The loss of potential grant money prompted Richland County commissioners on Tuesday to hire an interim director of the local Emergency Management Agency.

After a brief executive session, commissioners approved the appointment of Sarah Potes to the position, replacing former director Joe Petrycki, whose resignation became effective Sunday.

