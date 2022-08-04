Ohio 13 between Bellville and Mansfield dedicated to PFC Steven D. Smith

BELLVILLE -- U.S. Army PFC Steven D. Smith was not perfect. But he died an American hero.
That's how friends and family on Thursday evening remembered the 1967 Clear Fork High School graduate, who earned the Bronze Star with Valor less than a year later when he was killed defending his comrades in Vietnam.
He was remembered during a ceremony marking the dedication of the PFC Steven D. Smith Memorial Highway, the new official designation for Ohio 13 between the Village of Bellville and the City of Mansfield.
His brother, Don, and his family came from their home in Georgia to attend the ceremony, which began inside the Jefferson Township Hall and concluded at the Kneeling Soldier Memorial at the new Bellville Cemetery.
"I am not a public speaker. Let's get that straight," Don Smith told a packed township hall.
"(Steven) did some crazy things when he was growing up. He was a great friend to a lot of people, but I was lucky enough to know him as a great friend and a great brother.
"There is unfortunately no one left that knew him that well and could say that," said Smith, who later placed a replica of his brother's dog tags around the neck of the Kneeling Soldier.
The ceremony was the dedication of years of effort by family members and elected officials, including Richland County Commissioner Darrell Banks, a Clear Fork graduate who knew Smith, born Sept. 22, 1947, to Donald C. and Edith (Robison) Smith.
"Steven's life was short ... 20 years. There were so many 'no's' in his life. No more birthdays. No wedding. No children. No grandchildren. No retired life," Banks said.
"But Steven's brave action saved the lives of other young men on April 15, 1968," said Banks, himself an Army veteran.
"And tonight there are old men in several places around these United States enjoying this summer with their children and their grandchildren because of a brave young man from Bellville, a graduate of Clear Fork High School, (who) made a precious sacrifice so those others could become old men," Banks said.
Smith enlisted into the Army after high school when he was 19.
The ultimate sacrifice came when Smith distinguished himself as a rifleman with Company C, 1st Battalion 35th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, which was conducting a search-and-destroy operation.
According to his Bronze Star citation, as the company "cautiously moved through the dense jungle underbrush, a large well-camouflaged NVA force launched an intense barrage of mortar and automatic weapons fire at their position. Several men were wounded during the initial volley.
"As enemy snipers in well-concealed positions in nearby trees increased casualties, Company C began to pull back to regroup and take effective positions.
"To cover their movement, Private First Class Smith maneuvered through the heavy enemy fire to reach a position to supply effective cover fire. Reaching his objective, he produced highly effective return fire which neutralized the hostile positions and provided cover for his comrades to evacuate the wounded and move to more effective positions.
"Maintaining his position until the remainder of his unit was repositioned, he began moving back to rejoin them. During this movement he was mortally wounded by the hostile fire.
"His courageous and skillful actions clearly prevented more serious casualties and enabled his unit to take effective positions safely. Private First Class Smith's exceptional courage, preserving concern for the welfare of his comrades, and exemplary devotion to duty are in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself, his unit, and the United States Army," the citation reads.
State Sen. Mark Romanchuk (R-Ontario) and state Rep. Marilyn John (R-Shelby) helped shepherd the legislation that led to the highway designation. Both spoke at the dedication.
"It's an honor to be here," Romanchuk said. "I want to publicly apologize for this taking so long to get done. It took a little longer than it should have. I want to thank Commissioner Banks, as well. You couldn't ask for a better advocate.
"If there is something I have learned through this process, it's to never underestimate his resolve.
"It's been 54 years since Steven was killed in action. (But) it's never, ever too late to celebrate our heroes. He was a true hero," Romanchuk said.
John thanked Smith's family members and commented on her visits to the valley, pointing out Smith's classmates from the 1967 and 1968 were in attendance at the dedication.
"I have always felt welcome in the valley. I feel like a part of the community, I have family that lives here. But as someone that lives on the outside, looking in, I am often a little jealous of what you all have and I hope you all know how special it is," John said.
"I watch how close you all are. It's really an amazing thing as a community that you all have, what you have, and to be here and be a part of the celebration for this loved one is really amazing," John said.
Smith, who also earned the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Purple Heart, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm Unit Citation, is buried in the Bellville Cemetery.
His replica dog tags will be a permanent part of the Kneeling Soldier Memorial in the village's new cemetery, placed there by his brother as Bellville resident Douglas Keppler played "Amazing Grace."
The cemetery ceremony came about 30 minutes after the village hall event, which included remarks from Smith's former classmate, William Worner, who also read the Bronze Star citation aloud.
"(Banks) didn't tell me I had to speak. He just told me to a read a little bit," Worner said.
"I was just talking to another classmate 10 minutes ago and found out once again another thing about Steven that I won't share tonight," he said with a laugh.
"Steve, along with the rest of us, we're not perfect individuals, but we had a lot of fun."
