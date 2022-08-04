 Skip to main content
Ohio 13 between Bellville and Mansfield dedicated to PFC Steven D. Smith

Don Smith

Don Smith places a replica set of dog tags for his brother, PFC Steven D. Smith, on the Kneeling Soldier Memorial at the new Bellville Cemetery on Thursday evening. 

BELLVILLE -- U.S. Army PFC Steven D. Smith was not perfect. But he died an American hero.

That's how friends and family on Thursday evening remembered the 1967 Clear Fork High School graduate, who earned the Bronze Star with Valor less than a year later when he was killed defending his comrades in Vietnam.

GALLERY: PFC Steven D. Smith Memorial Highway Dedication

Photos from the ceremony Thursday evening dedicating the PFC Steven D. Smith Memorial Highway -- Ohio 13 between the northern edge of the Village of Bellville to the southern border of the City of Mansfield. The ceremony took place inside the the Jefferson Township Hall and continued at the Kneeling Soldier monument in the new Bellville Cemetery.

1 of 45
Don Smith 2

Don Smith remembers his brother while speaking Thursday evening inside the Jefferson Township hall.
Steven D. Smith
Darrell Banks

Richland County Commissioner Darrell Banks speaks on Thursday evening.
William Worner

William Worner speaks Thursday evening inside Jefferson Township hall.

