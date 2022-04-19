MANSFIELD -- A Mansfield woman sought on a murder warrant turned herself in to police on Tuesday morning.
Jayjahnae D. Feagin, 19, was subsequently incarcerated at the Richland County Jail after arriving on station, according to a press release issued by Mansfield Police.
"Ms. Feagin came on station early this morning and turned herself in to Mansfield Police Officers on the outstanding Murder warrant for her arrest," Capt. Shari Robertson stated in a press release issued at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.
"We are relieved that Ms. Feagin made the decision to turn herself in and we want to thank everyone who has provided information and assisted with the investigation."
Feagin was wanted in connection with the homicide of Khaalil Petty, 15, who was shot to death on Friday. Police say Petty was shot and killed at an apartment on King Street.
Feagin then fled the apartment on foot, according to authorities. Feagin had made threats to harm herself and was considered to be armed and dangerous.
While the search for Feagin has ended, police are still seeking further information about the incident.
"We are asking anyone who may have information concerning this case to contact Detective Terry Butler at 419-755-9791," Robertson said.
