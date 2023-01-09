Active shooter training

Two Mansfield police officers begin the search in November for an "active shooter" during a training scenario at the David F. Winder Department of Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic on Trimble Road. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield voters have supported a 1/2-percent income tax for their safety forces for nearly a quarter of a century.

That support will be put to the test again May 2 when a renewal of the four-year issue, first approved in 1998, will be back on the primary ballot.

Hydrant testing
Mansfield Fire Department Lt. Jim Odson and firefighter Justin Meilinger test a fire hydrant in 2021 near the Mansfield VA Outpatient Clinic on South Trimble Road. (Richland Source file photo)

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"