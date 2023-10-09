STORIES OF Trying to REACH THE HIGHEST POINT OF each u.s. State, with MOUNTAINEER Adam Doc Fox
One million miles of badlands–state highpoint #48
Coyotes don’t majestically howl at the moon, they yip and high pitch bark in an annoying cadence. That’s what woke me up in the middle of the North Dakota Badlands blackness, laying completely still on my stomach inside my orange North Face sleeping bag, cocooned in my one-person ultra light tent. I was scared. Listen,…
Read about 48 states completed so far:
Alone in Badlands National Park and other highpointing tales
March 18, 2018: Very rarely do my journalism assignments geographically coincide with highpoint opportunities. But the women’s Division II college basketball Final Four was in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and a team I’d been covering all year was headed there as the #1 overall seed. Sioux Falls was only a little over an hour from…
Winter above the 45th parallel — climbing in the true white north
Dec. 28, 2016: “Dad is leaving on his own vacation, again. Kids, come say bye,” my wife said before I left for Montana this past summer. My cellmate was right, even though she was joking: just because you are obsessed with something doesn’t give you a green light to neglect your primary responsibilities. I vowed…
Mt. Rainier — climbing above clouds
Mt. Rainier was such a brutal climb that I was in the emergency room four days after leaving the mountain. Sacrificing acclimation for safety was something that had to be done, and thus our schedule was thrown off, resulting in much more suffering. Mitigating risk was everything on the most glaciated peak in the lower…
Winter hike in -3F to the top of Illinois
Feb. 11, 2016: The elderly man working the toll booth outside of Chicago wasn’t sure what to make of me. It was the dead of winter, just hovering around zero, and there I was, shirtless, offering my cash through the half-cracked window. The toll booth human had probably seen it all — so this wasn’t anything…
From Mansfield to the top of Mt. Mansfield
Dec. 30, 2015: Originally, I was going to solo Mt. Mansfield in Vermont. Heading into the climb, I felt generally optimistic, overconfident and borderline apathetic. Any one of many routes to the summit could be done in a day, so no base camp was needed. It was not a technical climb so no rope, helmet, harness, screws or technical…
Fox travels 1,250 miles in 2 days to nab 3 East Coast highpoints
March 8, 2014: Starting in Ashland, I drove to the East Coast and in one day, grabbed the winter highpoints of Massachusetts (Mt. Greylock), Connecticut (Mt. Frissell-South Slope) and High Point (New Jersey), respectively. Here’s the recap: Up from my smoking northeastern Massachusetts motel room at 6 a.m. I went to bed five hours earlier…
Climbing origins: Mt. Davis & Backbone Mountain
March 3, 2013: One could argue chasing peaks isn’t really going after something, but running away. I left work early and headed to my gear stash, to my atlas, to the moment right before the car-pack when you stare at everything laid out on the floor illustrating destiny. And I was off as the 3…
Peakbagging tales
Ram/Arrow team up, summit Katahdin in winter
Climbing up the Abol Slide, my mind reverted to the story from the Bangor Daily News: “Holden man died Saturday after falling more than 1,000 feet down the icy surface of the Abol Slide.” I was thinking, maybe we should just take a break. There was great purchase on the ice with our microspikes and…
Ashland climber beats some of the strongest winds on Earth
A month had passed since my first summit and state highpoint and I was busy researching and reading and thinking way outside my skill level. My buddy Tony in Oregon suggested I fly out to join him on a late winter bid of Mt. Hood. It only took a paragraph of Wikipedia to realize, even…
Delaware peak leads to interesting drive through Appalachia
A thousand miles of contemptuous travel through the Keystone State to Ebright Azimuth, the highpoint of Delaware, started on March 19, 2017. It was midnight, but I was far from falling asleep. The cellphone alarm on my square end table was set for 3 a.m. Needed rest for the drive, but was too excited. Not…
Eagle Mountain, Minnesota: Taking a 10 year old to the frozen tundra
Where’s that line, of child endangerment versus providing your offspring with an unbelievable adventure that many will never get to experience? If you take your child mountain climbing, and something goes wrong, if the child gets hurt or something even worse, should you be charged with child endangerment? With every peak, there are records attached…
Ashland man conquers one of USA’s 5 toughest peaks
The Timberline Lodge rose to fame in the opening scene of Stanley Kubrick’s, “The Shining.” No other mountain lodge could capture the ominous and murderous feeling of elevator doors full of blood, slowly opening and spilling down the hallway. Behind Timberline was Mt. Hood, the highest point in Oregon, a volcano of death glaring at…
Failure on a high peak: The Kansas Saga
Inside “the trough,” looking up at the rock scramble, looking down at death, looking up, looking down — for 15 minutes. The route was nothing I hadn’t completed before — and that was the problem — it was the same mountain. Where was my escape? Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) in Colorado…
Ashland’s Fox scales Wyoming’s highest peak amid controversy
We start the series with my hardest climb to date that left me hated by half of the highpointing community: Gannett Peak, Wyoming. It took days of hiking with a 50-pound pack, over mountain passes of 11,000 feet, to even get to Base Camp II. You start the expedition in shorts and a T-shirt, and…
Links to 50 State Highpointing stories published on Ashland Source and Knox Pages (**RS import not fully completed):
#44 Idaho: https://www.ashlandsource.com/ashland-climbers-hp-45-includes-conquering-chicken-out-ridge-lava-caves-in-idaho
“KEEP KLIMBIN’!”
Support Local Journalism