Bianchi and Davenport

City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi answers a question Tuesday evening from 4th Ward Councilman Alomar Davenport, chair of council's finance committee.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- City engineer Bob Bianchi patiently explained to City Council the technical reasons and financial package behind a proposed $1.7 million connector between the B&O Bike Trail and Trimble Road.

Mansfield resident Dillon Carr then put a human face on it, vividly recounting for council details of the July 2021 accident when the bicycle he was riding on Marion Avenue was struck by an SUV.

Dillon Carr

Mansfield resident Dillon Carr speaks to City Council on Tuesday.
Bob Bianchi

City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi
Download PDF Mansfield Bike Trail Connection Project
Cheryl Meier

Mansfield City Council 2nd Ward representative Cheryl Meier speaks Tuesday evening.
Cliff Mears

Richland County Commissioner Cliff Mears speaks in favor of a bike trail connector project Tuesday evening.
Alomar Davenport

4th Ward Councilman Alomar Davenport, chair of council's finance committee
Phil Scott

At-large Councilman Phil Scott speaks Tuesday evening. 
Stephanie Zader

At-large Councilwoman Stephanie Zader

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"