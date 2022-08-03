Sterkel lead art
An overhead view of a plans to revitalize Sterkel Park in Mansfield. (Submitted artwork)

MANSFIELD -- The next step toward a planned $5 million "community park for all" is scheduled for discussion tonight at Mansfield City Council.

The city's lawmakers will consider a "subgrant" agreement that will allow Richland County commissioners to award $500,000 toward construction of an  inclusive Sterkel Park on the city's south side.

Download PDF Sterkel Park legislation

GALLERY: Views of a planned Sterkel Park revitalization

Artist renderings of plans for a revitalized Sterkel Park in Mansfield, made public in 2021. (Submitted artwork)

GALLERY: The current state of Sterkel Park in Mansfield

Photos taken in the summer of 2021 show the then-current state of Sterkel Park in Mansfield. (Richland Source file photos)

