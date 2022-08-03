The commissioner said the board would act "fairly quickly" to donate the funds once council approves the agreement. The money will come from the the county's American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The work is planned in phases in the park south of the Sterkel Baseball Complex and southeast of Richland Newhope's Raintree residential facility.
Newhope Supt. Michelle Giess unveiled the plan a year ago to council, saying the playground will offer equipment for children of all ages and abilities. It will be free for public use.
"I know (Sterkel Park) is kind of a buried treasure in terms of landscape, with a nice, grassy undeveloped area," Giess told council. "This isn't just an addition of playground equipment. This is an all-inclusive park that is going to bring incredible value to the city of Mansfield.
"People are going to travel to Mansfield to participate and play on this playground equipment," Giess said.
Chris Harris of CHarris Consulting, who works with local non-profit organizations and other groups, asked commissioners for the funds during a meeting in February.
Harris told members of the Richland County Regional Planning Commission last week that the official fundraising campaign will officially begin in August.
"We're more than halfway to our goal and we haven't kicked off the campaign," Harris said.
She said the park would be unique in the state and would attract thousands of local residents and also people from outside the community.
Mark Abrams, the city's parks and recreation superintendent, said Wednesday morning the funds would go to phase one of the project, likely installing pickle ball courts, playground equipment, pavilion and a restroom on the site of the former tennis courts at Sterkel.
"We are hopeful the (county) commissioners are going to be gracious enough to discuss and approve (the $500,000)," Abrams said.
Abrams said the plan is to begin ordering equipment this fall "as the money comes in" with a target date of the spring of 2022 to break ground on the project.
He said the effort is an example of public/private partnership involving the city, county, Newhope and private donors.
"It's a great partnership and collaboration," he said. "It is bringing a lot of people to the table."
Council is scheduled to vote on the subgrant agreement Aug. 16, according to the legislation. It was not part of the proposed legislation released by the city last week, arriving at Richland Source via email Wednesday morning.
Lawmakers are meeting tonight due to the state's second primary election on Tuesday.
