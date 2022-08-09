Bob Bianchi

Bob Bianchi, the City of Mansfield engineer, speaks to Richland County commissioners on Tuesday.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Bob Bianchi said Tuesday his vision is to one day connect the Richland B&O Trail to downtown Mansfield.

The City of Mansfield engineer told Richland County commissioners the next step is to connect the 18.4-mile bike trail to Trimble Road, a $1.75-million project for which funding is available from various sources.

Richland County commissioners (from left) Cliff Mears, Tony Vero and Darrell Banks meet with City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi on Tuesday.

