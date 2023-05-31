Carrousel District

A drawing of what the Carrousel District could look like under the "Main Street Corridor Plan." 

MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield is in the "final design and property acquisition phase" for a planned $13.6 million Main Street Corridor Improvement project.

City engineer Bob Bianchi met on Tuesday afternoon with the Downtown Improvement Advisory Board, members of which agreed to spend up to $17,200 to review appraisals for several parcels.

Bob Bianchi

City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi speaks during a City Council meeting in August. (Richland Source file photo)
Download PDF Main Street corridor plan

