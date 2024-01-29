Lois Annette Holuta died on Sunday, January 28, 2024. She was born Lois Annette Scott in Bangor, Maine, on September 23, 1934, to Hubert Scott and Alta Dymond Scott.

She married William J. Daniel in 1952; together they had Danie, Stephen, Jeffrey, Catrina, and Michael Daniel.

She married Jonathan Jack Holuta in December of 1970. Together, they had one daughter, Amy Price, of Pensacola, Florida. Her husband is Doug Price. In addition to being united in worship, Jonathan and Lois shared a special relationship. Their love and devotion to each other was always evidence, even to strangers, by the way they looked at, and cared for, one another.

Lois was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1959. She attended congregations in Long Branch, New Jersey, Akron, Ohio, and Germany. In 1975, she became a member of the Mansfield, Ohio, West congregation, which later became the Ontario, Ohio, congregation. There she served as a regular pioneer for nearly 40 years.

In her 70s, she developed severe spinal stenosis, which caused her to lose her ability to walk. Still, she never lost her zeal for the ministry and, with the assistance of a wheelchair, continued to be active.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Verner, Gwen, Geroldine, Hubert, and Cyril.

While Lois has a number of grandchildren, nieces and nephews from her first marriage, most of them live in other states including New York, Maine, Tennessee, New Mexico, and Connecticut, to name a few. Due to health considerations and the huge distances between them, Lois wasn’t able to remain “close” with most of them. Some, she didn’t even know. She and her nephew, John Henry Garrison, of Staten Island, New York, however, knew each other for over 80 years, and he made sure to regularly keep in touch by phone. This allowed them to remain close. Her niece, Donna Nugent, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, also regularly kept in touch.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1780 Middle Bellville Road, Mansfield. Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario is honored to serve the family.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario

Website: www.wappner.com