Tracey E. Kiley, 55, of Galion passed away Thursday January 25, 2024 at Marion General Hospital.

Born August 28, 1968 in Galion, she was the daughter of John E. Moore and the late Ruth (Decker) Moore. She married Brian R. Kiley on August 26, 1989 and he survives.

She was a graduate of Galion High School in 1987. Tracey liked going to garage sales, flea markets and reading romance novels. She was very outdoorsy and enjoyed gardening.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by father John Moore; children, Dylan (Dylan) Kiley of Columbus and Cicely (Jeremy Kincaid) Kiley of Galion; grandchildren, Oliver, Milo, Elijah, Shaylah, Catelynn and Jeremy Jr. Kincaid; brothers, Rick (Deb) Moore of Shelby and Christopher (Rachel) Moore of Akron and sisters, Liz (Terry) Miller of Georgia, Stephanie (Chris) Spring of Galion and Nan (Steve) Tinch of Cincinnati.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday with Pastor Joe Stafford officiating. Burial will follow at Blooming Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society Serving Crawford County in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Tracey Kiley, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

