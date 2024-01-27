OHSAA boys basketball scores for January 27, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Wynford claims victory against Elgin

Wynford eventually beat Elgin 70-58 on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Cardington-Lincoln scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Danville

Cardington-Lincoln controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 70-51 victory over Danville on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Mt Gilead and Danville took on East Knox on Jan. 17 at Danville High School.

Fredericktown sprints past Colonel Crawford

Fredericktown grabbed a 55-38 victory at the expense of Colonel Crawford in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 27.

Last season, Colonel Crawford and Fredericktown squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Colonel Crawford High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Fredericktown faced off against Centerburg.

Northmor sprints past East Knox

Northmor notched a win against East Knox 61-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, Northmor and East Knox faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Northmor High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, East Knox faced off against Danville and Northmor took on Fredericktown on Jan. 13 at Northmor High School.

Mansfield Christian outlasts Highland

Mansfield Christian knocked off Highland 70-58 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 27.

Last season, Highland and Mansfield Christian faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Highland High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Mansfield Christian faced off against Danville and Highland took on Pleasant on Jan. 19 at Highland High School.

Mt. Gilead holds off Centerburg

Mt. Gilead finally found a way to top Centerburg 48-45 at Mt. Gilead High on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Centerburg and Mt Gilead squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Centerburg High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Mt Gilead faced off against Cardington-Lincoln and Centerburg took on Fredericktown on Jan. 17 at Fredericktown High School.

Ottawa-Glandorf exhales after close call with Hiland

Ottawa-Glandorf posted a narrow 59-56 win over Hiland on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The start wasn’t the problem for Hiland, as it began with a 16-11 edge over Ottawa-Glandorf through the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks had a 31-29 edge on the Titans at the beginning of the third quarter.

Hiland enjoyed a 48-38 lead over Ottawa-Glandorf to start the final quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Titans, as they climbed out of a hole with a 59-56 scoring margin.

Recently on Jan. 20, Hiland squared off with Wayne Trace in a basketball game.

