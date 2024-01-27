Photos from Shelby’s 30-29 win at home Saturday afternoon against Clear Fork in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference basketball game. Shelby improved to 12-4 overall and 10-1 in the league. Clear Fork slipped to 12-5 overall and 8-3 in the conference.
