Mt. Vernon topped West Holmes 46-40 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mt. Vernon and West Holmes settling for a 12-12 first-quarter knot.

The Yellow Jackets opened a slim 25-24 gap over the Knights at the half.

West Holmes took the lead 34-32 to start the fourth quarter.

The Yellow Jackets rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Knights 14-6 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last time Mt Vernon and West Holmes played in a 59-44 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Mt Vernon faced off against Madison and West Holmes took on New Philadelphia on Jan. 20 at New Philadelphia High School.

