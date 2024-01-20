An early dose of momentum helped Mt. Vernon to a 60-45 runaway past Madison in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 20.

The first quarter gave Mt. Vernon a 27-11 lead over Madison.

The Yellow Jackets’ shooting roared in front for a 38-19 lead over the Rams at the intermission.

Mt. Vernon pulled to a 52-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams rallied with a 16-8 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Yellow Jackets prevailed.

Last season, Madison and Mt Vernon squared off on Jan. 28, 2022 at Madison Comprehensive High School.

Recently on Jan. 5, Mt Vernon squared off with Ashland in a basketball game.

