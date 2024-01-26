OHSAA boys basketball scores for January 26, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Lexington defeats Ashland

Lexington unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Ashland 74-50 Friday on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Lexington opened with an 18-17 advantage over Ashland through the first quarter.

The Minutemen’s offense moved in front for a 35-26 lead over the Arrows at the intermission.

Lexington darted to a 52-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Minutemen got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-8 edge.

Last time Lexington and Ashland played in a 55-53 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 20, Lexington squared off with Mansfield in a basketball game.

Pleasant holds off Clear Fork

Pleasant posted a narrow 58-54 win over Clear Fork in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

Last time Pleasant and Clear Fork played in a 71-68 game on Feb. 2, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Clear Fork faced off against Ontario and Pleasant took on Highland on Jan. 19 at Highland High School.

Mt. Vernon overcomes West Holmes in seat-squirming affair

Mt. Vernon topped West Holmes 46-40 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mt. Vernon and West Holmes settling for a 12-12 first-quarter knot.

The Yellow Jackets opened a slim 25-24 gap over the Knights at the half.

West Holmes took the lead 34-32 to start the fourth quarter.

The Yellow Jackets rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Knights 14-6 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last time Mt Vernon and West Holmes played in a 59-44 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Mt Vernon faced off against Madison and West Holmes took on New Philadelphia on Jan. 20 at New Philadelphia High School.

New Philadelphia overpowers Madison in thorough fashion

New Philadelphia scored early and often to roll over Madison 46-23 on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, New Philadelphia and Madison faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Madison Comprehensive High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, New Philadelphia faced off against West Holmes and Madison took on Mt Vernon on Jan. 20 at Mount Vernon High School.

Shelby bests Highland

Shelby raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 96-53 win over Highland in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 26.

The first quarter gave Shelby a 32-8 lead over Highland.

The Whippets registered a 57-29 advantage at halftime over the Fighting Scots.

Shelby steamrolled to an 80-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 96-53.

Last time Shelby and Highland played in a 87-53 game on Feb. 1, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Highland faced off against Pleasant and Shelby took on Harding on Jan. 18 at Shelby High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.