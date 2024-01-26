MANSFIELD — The Renaissance Theatre is thrilled to unveil the upcoming production of “A Chorus Line,” a spectacular addition to the Park National Bank Broadway Series.

The show will be directed by Renaissance Interim Artistic Director Angela Iannone and featuring Musical Direction by Kelly Knowlton.

This iconic musical is set to grace the stage starting on Saturday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m., with additional performances on March 3, 9, and 10.

“A Chorus Line,” a dazzling and poignant tale of Broadway chorus dancers, first premiered in 1975 and swiftly became a sensation, captivating audiences worldwide.

As dancers converge to audition for a coveted spot in a major Broadway production, their training, skills, and hearts take center stage, hoping to secure the job of a lifetime.

The production is a timeless exploration of dreams, inclusion, and the enchantment of song and dance.

The show boasts an unforgettable soundtrack, featuring iconic songs such as “What I Did for Love,” “Dance 10, Looks 3,” “At the Ballet,” and the stirring anthem “One!” — ensuring a captivating experience for audiences of all ages.

Iannone expressed her excitement about directing the production, stating, “A Chorus Line is one of those shows that reaches everyone.

It is about the dreams we all hold of being included, being honored for what we do, and about the magic of song and dance.”

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the magic of “A Chorus Line” at the Renaissance Theatre.

Secure your tickets now for an unforgettable evening of Broadway excellence.