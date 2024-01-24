Joyce Belle Sutherland, age 87, of Mansfield passed away early Tuesday morning, January 23, 2024, after a lengthy illness.

Born December 3, 1936, in Marion, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and June Shumate. Joyce worked for the Ohio State Reformatory as a records clerk for many years. She also briefly worked at Westinghouse Corporation and the Marion Depot. Some of Joyce’s favorite times were trips to visit her daughters and their families. Spending time with her grandchildren was especially important to her. Joyce also enjoyed walking in Kingwood Center and having picnics.

She is survived by four daughters, Lana (Dan) Armstrong, Bonnie Petty, Dawn (Gaylord Jr.) Rice and Lynn Sutherland (Dennis Jarvis); six grandchildren, Jason (Lisa) Armstrong, Stefanie Armstrong, Gabriel (Lori) Rice, Tyler Rice, Taneshia (Rene) Ramirez, and Tiffany Greenfield; eight great-grandchildren; and several cherished nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Gale and Sheridan Shumate; a grandson, Javon Petty; and a son-in-law, Fred “Ricky” Petty.

A celebration of Joyce’s life will be held at a future date. A private burial will held in Brush Ridge Cemetery in Grand Prairie, Ohio. Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario is honored to serve the family.

