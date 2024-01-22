Hiland scored early and often to roll over Indian Valley 67-23 at Indian Valley High on Jan. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Hiland moved in front of Indian Valley 19-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks registered a 35-13 advantage at intermission over the Braves.

Hiland jumped to a 64-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-2 edge.

Last time Hiland and Indian Valley played in a 51-13 game on Jan. 9, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 15, Hiland squared off with Olmsted Falls in a basketball game.

