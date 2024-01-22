OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 22, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Hiland tacks win on Indian Valley

Hiland scored early and often to roll over Indian Valley 67-23 at Indian Valley High on Jan. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Hiland moved in front of Indian Valley 19-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks registered a 35-13 advantage at intermission over the Braves.

Hiland jumped to a 64-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-2 edge.

Last time Hiland and Indian Valley played in a 51-13 game on Jan. 9, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 15, Hiland squared off with Olmsted Falls in a basketball game.

Centerburg tops Highland

Centerburg left no doubt on Monday, controlling Highland from start to finish for a 54-28 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 22.

Last season, Highland and Centerburg faced off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Highland High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Centerburg faced off against Mt Gilead and Highland took on Harding on Jan. 16 at Highland High School.

Pleasant overwhelms Galion

It was a tough night for Galion which was overmatched by Pleasant in this 67-13 verdict.

Last time Pleasant and Galion played in a 74-18 game on Dec. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Pleasant faced off against Highland.

Fairless overpowers Hillsdale in thorough fashion

It was a tough night for Hillsdale which was overmatched by Fairless in this 65-22 verdict.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.