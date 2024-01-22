Francis C. Shipley, “Frank,” left this world on January 19, 2024. He died from heart failure. He remained stubborn and funny until the end, and went out a winner, beating his granddaughter and friends in the day’s Wordle.

Frank was preceded in death by parents George and Christine Shipley and wife Deloris. Frank leaves behind his children Tamara (Paul) Kemerling and Doug (Joanie) Shipley; his grandchildren Riley (Josh) Arnerson and great grandson Shiloh Arnerson, Alexia Kemerling, Chelsea Shipley, and bonus grandson Carter Schaefer; his siblings Robert “Bob” (Remonia) Shipley, Linda “Chief” Franklin, and Dave Shipley; and several nieces and nephews.

Frank was born on December 4, 1937, Columbus, Ohio and lived there until relocating to Grove City in 1970 and Mansfield in 2012. Frank married Deloris Robinson in 1960.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 6 months in 1956, and in the reserves as a radar operator for 6 years.

Frank’s life was guided by his passions for learning and teaching. He graduated from Central High School in Columbus, and was immensely proud of receiving two degrees from The Ohio State University, a B.S. degree in secondary education (1961) and a M.A. Degree in educational administration (1966). He grew up near OSU, and was a lifelong fan of the Buckeyes and The Best Damn Band in the Land.

In 1961, he began his career at Starling Jr. High School in Columbus, teaching remedial math, general math, algebra, and geometry. He headed and developed a federal program to assist children in math. He served as an elementary principal in the Southwestern City Schools for 25 years. He loved his job and took pride in making his school safe and fun. He was known for roller skating down the hallways and conducting elaborate April Fools pranks. Once retired, he substituted for 12 years and kept in touch with many students and staff.

Frank attended and served in many churches. While spirituality was important to Frank, he believed most in people. He formed genuine connections with everyone he met and one of his core values was giving back. He volunteered in libraries, food kitchens, after-school education centers, community fairs, the Grove City Citizens Police Academy, and local conservation groups. A lover of numbers, he spent 40 years helping others with their taxes. Beyond the gift of time, he contributed financially to nonprofits focused on helping others and the environment.

Frank loved the United States and spent many summers traversing the country with his family in their camper. He and Deloris visited all fifty states. He enjoyed gardening and boating in his Bayliner. He loved the ocean and was a renowned bodysurfer, coasting waves well into his 70s.

He cherished the arts and was a gifted pianist and organist. He could play, from memory, songs that he learned as a child. He attended countless local concerts and theater performances.

In a final act of teaching, Frank donated his body to The Ohio State University for education and research.

A celebration of Frank’s life will be held on January 28, 1-4 p.m. at Relax, it’s Just Coffee, 105 N. Main St., Mansfield, Ohio 44903. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Frank’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District.