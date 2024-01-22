MANSFIELD — The Native Yard Project, a collaboration between Green Patch Garden (a local organic greenhouse) and The North Central Ohio Land Conservancy, is offering a “Cash for Grass” program to help cover the expense of converting portions of lawn to native plant habitat.

The Native Yard Projects mission is to educate, advocate and support the creation of landscaping practices that protect and grow biodiversity.

With pollinator numbers in decline, it is threatening the ability of our ecosystem to function — which does not bode well for people.

But, there is a simple solution: include more Ohio native plants in the home landscape.

The Native Yard Project is offering small grants to help residents of Mansfield and surrounding areas to do just that.

The funds may be used to purchase plants or seeds native to Ohio, as well as assist with site preparation costs.

The grant application window is open from now until March 1, 2024.

To learn more visit https://www.greenpatchgarden.com/cash-for-grass-grants or email nativeyardproject@gmail.com