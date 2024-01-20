OHSAA boys basketball scores for January 20, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Hiland darts by Wayne Trace

Hiland controlled the action to earn an impressive 66-38 win against Wayne Trace on Jan. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Jan. 9, Hiland squared off with Claymont in a basketball game.

Mansfield takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Lexington

Lexington dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away an 83-56 win over Mansfield in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 20.

Last season, Mansfield and Lexington squared off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Mansfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Lexington faced off against Galion and Mansfield took on New Philadelphia on Jan. 5 at New Philadelphia High School.

Mt. Vernon darts past Madison with early burst

An early dose of momentum helped Mt. Vernon to a 60-45 runaway past Madison in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 20.

The first quarter gave Mt. Vernon a 27-11 lead over Madison.

The Yellow Jackets’ shooting roared in front for a 38-19 lead over the Rams at the intermission.

Mt. Vernon pulled to a 52-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams rallied with a 16-8 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Yellow Jackets prevailed.

Last season, Madison and Mt Vernon squared off on Jan. 28, 2022 at Madison Comprehensive High School.

Recently on Jan. 5, Mt Vernon squared off with Ashland in a basketball game.

New Philadelphia bests West Holmes

New Philadelphia rolled past West Holmes for a comfortable 51-25 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 20.

Last time New Philadelphia and West Holmes played in a 58-40 game on Feb. 25, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, New Philadelphia faced off against Mansfield and West Holmes took on Carrollton on Jan. 14 at Carrollton High School.

Ontario edges past Clear Fork in tough test

Ontario topped Clear Fork 67-59 in a tough tilt on Jan. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Ontario and Clear Fork faced off on Feb. 22, 2023 at Ontario High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Ontario faced off against Highland and Clear Fork took on River Valley on Jan. 12 at Clear Fork High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.