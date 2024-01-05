Mt. Vernon posted a narrow 56-49 win over Ashland in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Ashland showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-12 advantage over Mt. Vernon as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Arrows with a 27-21 lead over the Yellow Jackets heading into the second quarter.

Mt. Vernon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 37-32 lead over Ashland.

The Yellow Jackets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-17 edge.

Last season, Mt Vernon and Ashland faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Mount Vernon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Mt Vernon faced off against West Holmes and Ashland took on Big Walnut on Dec. 30 at Ashland High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.