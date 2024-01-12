OHSAA boys basketball scores for January 12, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

River Valley thwarts Clear Fork’s quest

River Valley knocked off Clear Fork 84-69 at Clear Fork High on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Clear Fork faced off against Edison and River Valley took on Galion on Jan. 4 at River Valley High School.

Ontario escapes close call with Highland

Ontario finally found a way to top Highland 57-54 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 12.

Last season, Ontario and Highland squared off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Highland High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Ontario faced off against Harding and Highland took on Crestview on Jan. 6 at Highland High School.

Shelby carves slim margin over Pleasant

Shelby finally found a way to top Pleasant 57-50 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

The start wasn’t the problem for Pleasant, as it began with a 21-14 edge over Shelby through the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 38-24 lead at halftime.

Pleasant moved a close margin over Shelby as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Whippets fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Spartans.

Last time Shelby and Pleasant played in a 73-47 game on Jan. 19, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 30, Shelby squared off with Lexington in a basketball game.

