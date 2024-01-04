An early dose of momentum helped River Valley to an 82-47 runaway past Galion for an Ohio boys basketball victory at River Valley High on Jan. 4.

Last time River Valley and Galion played in a 66-44 game on Feb. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, River Valley faced off against Highland and Galion took on Pleasant on Dec. 23 at Pleasant High School.

