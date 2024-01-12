Shelby finally found a way to top Pleasant 57-50 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

The start wasn’t the problem for Pleasant, as it began with a 21-14 edge over Shelby through the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 38-24 lead at halftime.

Pleasant moved a close margin over Shelby as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Whippets fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Spartans.

Last time Shelby and Pleasant played in a 73-47 game on Jan. 19, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 30, Shelby squared off with Lexington in a basketball game.

