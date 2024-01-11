LOUDONVILLE — The Loudonville girls basketball team is racking up some ferocious results this season.

Wednesday night was supposed to be a stronger test against stiffer competition.

It wasn’t.

The fourth-ranked Redbirds buried Wellington 74-22 to improve to 15-0.

“I just think we really play hard,” said All-Ohio senior Corri Vermilya, who was a finalist for Ms. Basketball last year. “If we’re not making our shots or we’re not executing, we know if we play hard we’re still going to have a good chance to win.”

That was no concern against Wellington (8-3).

The Dukes had good size and a solid record, but they were no match for Loudonville, which boasts the top RPI in Ohio’s Division IV Northeast District.

“This is a very determined group of girls,” coach Tyler Bates said. “We’ve had zero issues all season with these players or parents. That’s pretty rare these days.

“They’ve been a joy to coach.”

They’re a joy to watch, too.

Loudonville scored the first 14 points of the game and owned a 26-5 first-quarter bulge.

In the second period, Wellington actually outscored the Redbirds 12-10 to pull within 36-17 at intermission.

That subtle slip has been a rare occurrence this season.

“We got out away from what was working for us (defensively), and we addressed that (at halftime),” Bates said.

Wellington managed just five points in the entire second half as Loudonville pulled away for a 66-20 lead after three quarters. The starters watched from there during an 8-2 fourth-quarter spurt played with a running clock.

Vermilya, headed to defending national champion Ashland University next season, led the way with 28 points. Her younger sister, freshman Mya Vermilya added 14 and Sophia Spangler had 10 points. Jenna Guilliams contributed eight points.

Loudonville drilled 10 treys and kept the Dukes off balance with a variety of defensive approaches.

The Redbirds’ aim is to hold foes to less than 25 points, and they’ve succeeded consistently in that endeavor.

Actually, it was just another night at the office for Bates’ bunch.

The 52-point margin of victory takes its place next to the 44-point ambush of Mogadore (66-22), the 64-point cushion over Crestline (85-21), the 66-point wins over Mansfield Christian (84-18) and Kidron Central Christian (78-12), the 73-point smashing of Lucas (78-5), and the 80-point hammering of Medina Buckeye (88-8).

To date, the closest any opponent has come to the Redbirds was a 64-40 victory at Clear Fork on Jan. 2. The Colts knocked off Loudonville the previous two seasons in a clash of arch-rivals.

“These kids worked hard all summer, and it’s paying off now,” Bates said.

Loudonville has already clinched its eighth consecutive Mid-Buckeye Conference crown, and now heads into the most difficult part of its schedule.

The Redbirds travel to Division I Akron Ellet (9-4 and 6-0 in the Akron City Series) on Jan. 17. A trip to Warrensville Heights (10-2, 5-0 in the Lake Erie League, Erie Conference) is set for Jan. 23.

There’s a voyage to Colonel Crawford (12-1, 6-1 in the Northern 10) scheduled for Jan. 31, and a date at Port Clinton (9-4, 3-1 in the Sandusky Bay Conference) on Feb. 5.

The Redbirds conclude the regular season at home with a Saturday, Feb. 17 afternoon home date against Columbia Crestview (11-1, 5-1 in the Lorain County League) at 2:30 p.m.

“We want to make a (tournament) run,” Corri Vermilya said. “Coach told us before the season, they remember the teams that got to state.”

It’s not a secret, this team has Dayton on its mind.