LOUDONVILLE — The Loudonville girls basketball team is clearly the class of the sport in north central Ohio.

The Redbirds are also making waves statewide.

Coach Tyler Bates’ squad is ranked No. 4 (with 58 points) in the Division IV girls basketball poll, released this week by the Associated Press.

Loudonville is the only area team to bust through the rankings. Slotted into Division IV, after years of being one of the state’s smallest Division III schools, a deep tournament run is high on the list of goals for this group.

Bates’ bunch is 14-0 overall, 4-0 in the Mid-Buckeye Conference, and has already clinched its eighth straight league crown.

Loudonville has done it in dominating fashion, too.

Loudonville girls basketball coach Tyler Bates

The Redbirds beat Mansfield Christian 84-18 on Dec. 9, hammered Medina Buckeye 88-8 on Dec. 11, smashed Kidron Central Christian 78-12 on Dec. 16, blitzed Lucas 78-5 on Dec. 21, drubbed Crestline 85-21 on Jan. 6, and thumped Mogadore 66-22 last night.

To date, the closest game was a 64-40 victory at Clear Fork on Jan. 2. The Colts knocked off Loudonville the previous two seasons in a clash of arch-rivals.

But this year, senior Corri Vermilya and Co. wouldn’t be denied.

The returning All-Ohio guard, promised to Ashland University coach Kari Pickens, averages better than 27 points per game and is one of the top contenders for the state’s Ms. Basketball honor.

She’ll have a chance to shine against stronger competition starting Wednesday night, when the ‘Birds host 8-2 Wellington.

That’s really just the tip of the iceberg as Loudonville scheduled with the postseason in mind. Six of the final seven games are on the road, with a series of strong tests.

The Redbirds travel to Akron Ellet (8-4 and 5-0 in the Akron City Series) on Jan. 17. A trip to Warrensville Heights (10-1, 5-0 in the Lake Erie League, Erie Conference) is set for Jan. 23.

There’s a voyage to Colonel Crawford (11-1, 5-1 in the Northern 10) scheduled for Jan. 31, and a date at Port Clinton (8-4, 3-1 in the Sandusky Bay Conference) on Feb. 5.

The Redbirds conclude the regular season at home with a Saturday, Feb. 17 afternoon home date against Columbia Crestview (10-1, 5-1 in the Lorain County League) at 2:30 p.m.

Here’s a look at the other statewide teams in the rankings.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio girls high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

Division I

1. Pickerington Central (7) 10-1 97

2. Marysville 9-1 74

3. Lewis Center Olentangy (2) 11-0 73

4. Cincinnati Princeton (1) 9-1 56

5. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 11-2 52

6. Strongsville 12-0 45

7. Rocky River Magnificat 8-3 40

8. Akron Hoban 10-1 39

9. Uniontown Lake 9-1 18

10. Lyndhurst Brush 11-0 15

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II

1. Cin. Purcell Marian (9) 13-1 98

2. Akron SVSM 10-0 80

3. Proctorville Fairland (1) 9-0 75

4. Thornville Sheridan 9-0 63

5. Circleville 11-0 40

6. Copley 11-2 32

6. Gates Mills Gilmour 6-2 32

8. Marietta 10-2 27

9. Chillicothe Unioto 11-1 24

10. Granville 9-0 18

10. Beloit West Branch 11-2 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bryan 13.

Division III

1. Casstown Miami East (4) 12-0 84

2. Ottawa-Glandorf (4) 11-1 82

3. Kettering Alter (2) 12-1 82

4. Castalia Margaretta 9-1 50

5. Portsmouth 9-1 44

6. Apple Creek Waynedale 8-1 42

7. Cin. Country Day 9-2 32

8. Columbus Africentric 8-2 29

9. Warrensville Heights 10-1 24

10. Waynesville 12-0 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bryan 13.

Division IV

1. Fort Loramie (4) 12-1 91

2. Berlin Hiland (3) 10-0 88

3. Convoy Crestview 9-1 68

4. Loudonville (1) 14-0 58

5. Newark Catholic 10-0 53

6. Maria Stein Marion Local 9-2 39

7. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 11-1 32

8. Waterford 10-1 31

9. Lakeside Danbury 10-0 20

10. Richmond Heights 8-0 15

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. St. Henry 13. 11. Defiance Ayersville 13.