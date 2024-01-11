GALION — Galion Community Theatre is excited to present “Rhythm & Booze” as the first event of their 2024 series, “Concerts at the Galion.”

This event will bring together the melodic sounds of CONNE, the sensational R&B/Soul/Funk band, and a unique partnership alongside Iron Vault Distillery. This collaboration promises an unforgettable evening of exceptional music and handcrafted spirits.

In fact, you could spend your whole evening in Uptowne Galion! Grab dinner at one of our fine eateries, and then sign up to attend a tasting at Iron Vault Distillery before heading over to dance the night away to CONNE at GCT. Afterwards, head over to Pub House 123 to get the signature cocktail of the night.

“We are thrilled to have CONNE return to The Galion,” says Beth Anne Jarvis, GCT Board Member. “We cannot wait for them to share their music with even more of our community members.”

CONNE returns to the stage on January 19th at 7:30PM. Tickets for this event are available now by visiting www.galiontheatre.org or by calling 419-468-2662 and leaving a message. Tickets will be $12 for those attending the concert as well as the tasting. Just want to hear some good music? Those who are only attending the concert will pay $10. Come spend your evening with us at GCT!

The 2024 Concerts @ The Galion series is presented by Avita Health System. Galion Community Theatre relies on the support from our local community members and businesses. Without you, we would not be able to continue to provide quality performing arts experiences for all. If you or your business are interested in sponsorship or advertising with GCT, contact jarvisbeth01@gmail.com.

About Galion Community Theatre

The Galion Community Theatre was formed to develop a community appreciation for the performing arts; produce dramas, musicals, and other related community productions; support the performing arts department of the local school district; and build a working relationship between adults and youth in all its activities.

The Galion Community Theatre was incorporated as a 501(c)(3) organization in 1984. In 1993, Galion Community Theatre acquired its current home at 127 Harding Way West – also known as, “The Galion.” Our organization is governed by a fifteen-member, volunteer board of trustees, truly a “working board,” which oversees, maintains, and repairs the theatre; raises funding; and produces an annual season of four theatrical productions, community events, and, as funding is acquired, concerts featuring professional artists.