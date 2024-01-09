MANSFIELD — The new year is beginning the same way the same way the old one ended in Mansfield — violently.

Mansfield police found two people shot to death Monday night inside a house on the city’s east side in what could be a murder-suicide.

It’s the second and third shooting deaths in the last two nights in a city that saw 12 gun-related homicides during 2023.

Mansfield police Capt. Randy Carver said officers responded to 319 E. Arch St. at 8:27 p.m. after receiving a report of two gunshot victims inside the house.

“Upon arrival officers entered the residence, where they found two victims deceased,” Carver said in an email shortly after midnight.

“During the death investigation, it was found that both victims appeared to

have sustained a single gunshot wound.

“However, detectives do not believe

there to be any additional persons involved in the shooting at this time,” Carver said.

“The Richland County Coroner’s Office will be sending the victims for an autopsy

as this is an ongoing investigation,” the captain said.

Carver said Major detectives are working to determine “what led to the shooting

and this tragic event.”

Additional details will be released once they are

available, the captain said.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call

Det. Terry Butler at (419) 755-9791.

On Sunday night, police responded to a shooting call on South Main Street.

In that incident, a man wounded two women before fleeing to a nearby house and barricading himself inside and ultimately killed himself to end a standoff early Monday morning.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Donnie Holbrook Jr., 48, of Mansfield.

The two victims from South Main St. were taken to a local hospital and were treated for their injuries. Police didn’t report the conditions of the victims, though the wounds were not believed to be life threatening.

