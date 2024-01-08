MANSFIELD — A man reportedly shot two people in a South Main Street house on Sunday evening before fleeing to a nearby residence and ultimately killing himself during a standoff with law enforcement.

Mansfield police were called early Sunday evening to 560 S. Main St. regarding a reported shooting.

Two victims were found at the residence, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police Lt. Robert Skropits.

The suspect had fled on foot and was found two houses away at 572 S. Main St.

No identities were released by police. Main Street was closed during the incident.

Skropits said the occupant of the second house was able to flee from the house when the suspect entered the residence without permission, armed with a firearm.

The two victims from 560 S. Main St. were taken to a local hospital and were treated for their injuries. Police didn’t report the conditions of the victims, though the injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the 572 S. Main St. residence and told police he would not come out alive.

The Allied Special Operations Response Team (ASORT) was called to the scene, Skropits said.

“After a lengthy standoff, the ASORT initiated procedures to enter the house. Upon entering the residence, the suspect was located upstairs deceased from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Skropits said.

The Richland County Corner’s Office responded to the scene and took possession of the deceased and will have an autopsy done.

The Mansfield Police Forensic Science Section responded once search warrants were prepared for the residences and processed both addresses.

Mansfield police were joined at the scene by members of the Mansfield Fire Department, as well as the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.