MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison Township will continue its electric aggregation program with Energy Harbor starting in March 2024.

Opt-out letters will be mailing to current and newly eligible accounts in the program the week of Jan. 9. The township’s current fixed rate of 4.67 cents/kWh for electricity generation will continue until the March 2025 meter readings.

The program offering has been a low, stable alternative for residents over the past three years and will continue to be a valuable option for the fourth year of the term.

For current participants wishing to continue, or newly eligible accounts wishing to begin, no action is needed in response to the letter you receive. Only those wishing not to participate in the program should respond to their opt-out letter.

The mailer will explain the offer the township negotiated and the means to opt-out should a customer not want to participate in the program. Residents will have 21 days to return an opt-out form to Energy Harbor if they decide not to participate.

Any residents who have already chosen a supplier will not receive a letter, and by law, are not eligible to be automatically included in the aggregation program.

These residents can still join the program if they wish, and get the same rate, terms and conditions as their neighbors, but will have to contact Energy Harbor at 866-636-3749 to enroll. Before doing so, you should read your current contract as many have early termination fees if you leave before the end of your agreement.

The township is pleased to have made this program possible but asks that you do not call the township offices. They are not equipped to handle a large volume of calls.

Any residents with questions about their letter or status in the aggregation program should contact Energy Harbor at 866-636-3749.