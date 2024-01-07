Jack C. Kooken, age 93, of Shelby, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, January 6, 2024 at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

Jack was born March 31, 1930 in Shelby to the late Charles Laverne “Vern” and Elma A. (Woodworth) Kooken. A 1948 graduate of Shelby High School, he soon after married his high school sweetheart, Evelyn L. Veil, on May 31, 1948. Jack then served in the Ohio Air National Guard and began a career at Shelby Mutual Insurance, starting in the print department and later moved to the mail and supply room. He retired in 1995 following 45 years of service. In addition to Shelby Mutual, Jack’s career was bookended by the grocery industry- first, while in high school, at the Red and White Grocery Store on the corner of Sharon Street and West Main Street and, following retirement, at Cornell’s IGA stocking shelves, helping with carry out, and never having a shortage of conversation with customers.

Jack was an active member of his church which he loved, First United Methodist Church in Shelby, where he served as head usher for many years and was active in the Challengers Sunday School class. He had enjoyed swimming and bowling as sports he participated in and was an avid fan of any and all Shelby Whippet athletics which he and Evelyn faithfully attended and supported for many years. He was also a fan of the Cleveland Indians/Guardian. When they were active, Jack was a member of the Shelby Jaycees and he had loved going to Lakeside to visit and vacation. Always social, Jack loved simple things which brought him great pleasure- his town, his home, walking his dog, yardwork, and feeding the birds.

Jack is survived by his wife of 75 years, Evelyn L. (Veil) Kooken; children: Elaine Adkins of Shelby and her sons: Jeff (Sondra) Adkins, Craig Adkins, and Chris (Emily) Adkins; Gary (Jill) Kooken of Bluffton, SC and their children: Stacie (Matthew) Eaton and Dominick Pica; Dan (Trish) Kooken of Hardeeville, SC and their children: the late Eric Kooken, Megan Fields, Courtney Fields, and Erin (John) Jones; and the late Brian L. Kooken and his daughter: Angela (Mike) Mahek. Also surviving are 17 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; his sister: Mary Beth Saunders of Galion; 2 nieces and a nephew. In addition to his parents, son, and grandson, Jack was preceded in death by his son-in-law: Thomas L. Adkins and brother: Robert Dale Kooken.

Family and friends are welcome on Friday, January 12, 2024 from 3-5 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby where funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 11 am. Rev. James Macdonald will officiate the services with burial following in Oakland Cemetery, Shelby. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 18 South Gamble Street, Shelby, OH 44875.

