OHSAA boys basketball scores for January 5, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Hiland claims tight victory against Indian Valley

Hiland topped Indian Valley 44-39 in a tough tilt at Hiland High on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Hiland and Indian Valley faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Hiland High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Hiland faced off against University.

Cardington-Lincoln barely beats Northmor

Cardington-Lincoln topped Northmor 51-49 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 5.

The start wasn’t the problem for Northmor, as it began with a 13-9 edge over Cardington-Lincoln through the end of the first quarter.

The Pirates kept a 28-24 half margin at the Golden Knights’ expense.

Cardington-Lincoln moved to a 43-38 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 11-8 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Northmor and Cardington-Lincoln squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Cardington High School.

Recently on Dec. 30, Cardington-Lincoln squared off with Highland in a basketball game.

Mansfield pockets slim win over New Philadelphia

Mansfield topped New Philadelphia 44-41 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at New Philadelphia High on Jan. 5.

Last time New Philadelphia and Mansfield played in a 62-42 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, New Philadelphia faced off against Madison and Mansfield took on South on Dec. 30 at Columbus South High School.

Mt. Vernon exhales after close call with Ashland

Mt. Vernon posted a narrow 56-49 win over Ashland in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Ashland showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-12 advantage over Mt. Vernon as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Arrows with a 27-21 lead over the Yellow Jackets heading into the second quarter.

Mt. Vernon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 37-32 lead over Ashland.

The Yellow Jackets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-17 edge.

Last season, Mt Vernon and Ashland faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Mount Vernon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Mt Vernon faced off against West Holmes and Ashland took on Big Walnut on Dec. 30 at Ashland High School.

