Big Walnut grabbed a 72-62 victory at the expense of Ashland during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 30.

Big Walnut opened with a 15-13 advantage over Ashland through the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles registered a 32-26 advantage at intermission over the Arrows.

Big Walnut moved to a 51-44 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Eagles held on with a 21-18 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last time Big Walnut and Ashland played in a 59-54 game on Feb. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Ashland faced off against Lexington.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.